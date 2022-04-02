CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of CTIC stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 903,439 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 171,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 95,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition boosted their price target on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management boosted their price target on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

