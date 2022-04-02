CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CNHI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.62.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 189,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

