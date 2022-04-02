IDT (NYSE:IDT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

NYSE IDT opened at $35.55 on Thursday. IDT has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $67.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.81. The company has a market capitalization of $915.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.18.

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $337.06 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of IDT by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 19,337 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IDT by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,303,000 after purchasing an additional 113,562 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in IDT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in IDT by 467.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 60,385 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 18,427 shares during the period. 38.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

