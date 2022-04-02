HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $62.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. HDFC Bank has a 52 week low of $54.25 and a 52 week high of $79.39.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,452,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,918 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.6% in the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 46,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.7% in the third quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 37,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 668.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 35,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 30,965 shares during the period. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

