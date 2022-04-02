Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

HY opened at $33.64 on Thursday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $89.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.61.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($2.84) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $829.70 million during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 21.95% and a negative net margin of 5.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 107.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

