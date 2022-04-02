Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
HY opened at $33.64 on Thursday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $89.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.61.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($2.84) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $829.70 million during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 21.95% and a negative net margin of 5.62%.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.
