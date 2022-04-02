Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

GTY has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of GTY opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average is $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $26.79 and a 12-month high of $34.21.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $39.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 40.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

