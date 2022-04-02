Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) CAO Rakhi Kumar Sells 2,486 Shares

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 2,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $12,032.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Rakhi Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 25th, Rakhi Kumar sold 7,281 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $36,841.86.
- On Friday, March 18th, Rakhi Kumar sold 2,153 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $11,044.89.
- On Monday, March 7th, Rakhi Kumar sold 3,091 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $17,062.32.
ROIV stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. Roivant Sciences Ltd has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $16.76.
Several research analysts have issued reports on ROIV shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,585,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 16.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Roivant Sciences (Get Rating)
Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
