Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) CAO Rakhi Kumar Sells 2,486 Shares

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 2,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $12,032.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rakhi Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Rakhi Kumar sold 7,281 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $36,841.86.

On Friday, March 18th, Rakhi Kumar sold 2,153 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $11,044.89.

On Monday, March 7th, Rakhi Kumar sold 3,091 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $17,062.32.

ROIV stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. Roivant Sciences Ltd has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $16.76.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROIV shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,585,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 16.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roivant Sciences (Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

