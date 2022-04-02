Arden Partners (LON:ARDN) Shares Down 5.6%

Arden Partners plc (LON:ARDN – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22). Approximately 3,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 42,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.24).
The firm has a market cap of £4.94 million and a PE ratio of 4.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.73.
