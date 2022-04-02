TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 89.60 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 89 ($1.17). 202,033 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 397,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.50 ($1.16).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 90.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 93.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th.

In related news, insider Ashley Paxton acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £20,025 ($26,231.33).

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile (LON:SMIF)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in Âless liquidÂ instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

