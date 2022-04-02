Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.61

Grasim Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22.
Grasim Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRSXY)
