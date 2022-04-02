UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $56.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 57.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie upgraded shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.27.

Get UiPath alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.39. UiPath has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $2,822,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $126,362.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,730 shares of company stock valued at $8,074,148.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1,240.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.