Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.40% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Phreesia’s FY2025 earnings at ($3.82) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $30.02 on Thursday. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $76.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 2.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 18.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 23.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

