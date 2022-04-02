Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $44.13

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.13 and last traded at $44.13, with a volume of 2022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Worldline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

