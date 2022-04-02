IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $671.83.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $553.44 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $460.36 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $519.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $583.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.28, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,250,000 after purchasing an additional 46,410 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $738,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

