StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $22.18 on Thursday. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $50.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 86.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 97,642.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 65.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

