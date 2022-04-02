Short Interest in Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Expands By 24.8%

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.2 days.

Shares of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.21.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA engages in delivering technology systems and solutions to clients within the oil and gas industry, merchant marine, defence, and aerospace. It operates through the following segments: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace, and Other. The Kongsberg Maritime segment develops and delivers positioning, surveillance, navigation, and automation systems for merchant vessels and the offshore industry.

