Short Interest in Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Expands By 24.8%

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.2 days.
Shares of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.21.
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
