StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

NYSE WGO opened at $53.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.33. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $51.94 and a 52 week high of $85.15.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 9.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth $25,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.