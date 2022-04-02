Short Interest in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) Rises By 25.5%

Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 16,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ PFDR opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81. Pathfinder Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.11.

Get Pathfinder Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.