Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.87.

Shares of VMC opened at $184.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.21. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $163.00 and a 52-week high of $213.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,831,000 after buying an additional 93,943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,016,000 after buying an additional 131,897 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

