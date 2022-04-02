National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $73.13 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $67.24 and a 52-week high of $75.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.60 and a 200-day moving average of $71.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

