National Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,800 Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its position in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,027 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LCNB were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LCNB in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in LCNB during the 3rd quarter valued at $495,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in LCNB during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LCNB by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 379,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 28,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in LCNB during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,654,000. 38.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LCNB in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

LCNB opened at $17.67 on Friday. LCNB Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $201.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.69.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $18.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LCNB Corp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

