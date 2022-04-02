National Asset Management Inc. Buys 271 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 11.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,189,000 after buying an additional 149,761 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 11.7% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,356,000 after buying an additional 149,706 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,271,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 56.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 180,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,887,000 after buying an additional 65,515 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo stock opened at $205.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $167.53 and a twelve month high of $223.14.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.5714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.61) to GBX 3,200 ($41.92) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $954.62.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

