Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.240-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $230 million-$232 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.11 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.420-$-0.380 EPS.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $92.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Elastic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Elastic from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.41.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $25,827.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $986,350. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

