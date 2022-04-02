National Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,941 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,653,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,374,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,893,000 after acquiring an additional 124,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 147,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGX opened at $13.48 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

