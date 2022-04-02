Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 210.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 38,567 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Truist Financial by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Truist Financial by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFC stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.01. The stock has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

