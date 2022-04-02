LSV Asset Management Has $21.63 Million Stock Holdings in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 49,824 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $21,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 33,783 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Regional Management by 256.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 42,483 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Regional Management by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 17,864 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regional Management alerts:

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $127,628.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $238,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,367 shares of company stock valued at $656,179. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $476.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.35. Regional Management Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $67.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.57. The company has a quick ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 27.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. Regional Management had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $119.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Regional Management in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Regional Management (Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.