First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) & BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Head to Head Survey

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) and BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.1% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and BCB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Savings Financial Group $185.70 million 0.95 $29.57 million $3.33 7.42 BCB Bancorp $121.27 million 2.55 $34.24 million $1.93 9.43

BCB Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Savings Financial Group. First Savings Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BCB Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Savings Financial Group and BCB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Savings Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. BCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. First Savings Financial Group pays out 15.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BCB Bancorp pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Savings Financial Group has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and BCB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and BCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Savings Financial Group 15.37% 13.39% 1.37% BCB Bancorp 28.24% 14.52% 1.17%

Summary

BCB Bancorp beats First Savings Financial Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. It operates through the following segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. The Core Banking segment engages in residential, commercial and consumer loans. The SBA Lending segment focuses on net gains on sales of loans and net interest income as its primary sources of revenue. The Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans and sells it in the secondary market. The company was founded in May 2008 and is headquartered in Jeffersonville, IN.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

