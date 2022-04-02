National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 23,580 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 108.4% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 508,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after buying an additional 264,509 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 149,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 40,536 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 99,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $1,251,000. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.06. The company has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.