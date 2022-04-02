National Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,730 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.3% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

AEM stock opened at $63.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.59. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 72.40%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

