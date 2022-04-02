Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO opened at $49.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.65. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $51.33.

