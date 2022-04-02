National Asset Management Inc. Sells 332 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 31.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $81.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.22. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $73.30 and a 1 year high of $101.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

