Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 242.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,815,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 24.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 157,898 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 4,299.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,177,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,116 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

