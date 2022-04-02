Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 3.71%.

Shares of BSET stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.60%.

BSET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $80,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

