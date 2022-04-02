Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CMP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CL King lifted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Shares of CMP opened at $63.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.96. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 18.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,781,000 after purchasing an additional 208,238 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 14.2% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 204,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after purchasing an additional 25,544 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth $242,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 19.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,938,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,271,000 after purchasing an additional 472,016 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 82.2% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

