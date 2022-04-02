StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chemed (NYSE:CHE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Chemed alerts:

NYSE:CHE opened at $511.96 on Thursday. Chemed has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $539.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.29.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.19. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemed will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total value of $1,409,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total value of $513,709.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 307.1% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Chemed by 177.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,770,000 after acquiring an additional 104,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 10.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 85.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 33.3% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemed (Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.