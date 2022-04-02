StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.
Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.26 million, a PE ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $15.12.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 61,020 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 13,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 397,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 21,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.
Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.
