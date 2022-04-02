StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.26 million, a PE ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE:CLDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 61,020 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 13,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 397,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 21,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

