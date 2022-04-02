Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EFX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.42.

EFX opened at $234.13 on Thursday. Equifax has a twelve month low of $180.85 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.96 and a 200-day moving average of $257.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 208.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

