Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.53.

NYSE:EAT opened at $36.96 on Thursday. Brinker International has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $73.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,165 shares of company stock worth $1,261,249. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 461.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,115,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,261,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Brinker International by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 738,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,035,000 after acquiring an additional 353,132 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,032,000 after acquiring an additional 278,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

