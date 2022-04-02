Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Shares of BR stock opened at $156.31 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $137.58 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

