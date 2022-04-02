Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on SMG. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.00.

SMG stock opened at $127.36 on Friday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $110.81 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

