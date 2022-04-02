Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Announces Earnings Results

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 111,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 246.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 88,984 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $700,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $679,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSHA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

About Taysha Gene Therapies (Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.