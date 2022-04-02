Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Announces Earnings Results

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of TSHA stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 111,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 246.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 88,984 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $700,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $679,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Taysha Gene Therapies (Get Rating)
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.
