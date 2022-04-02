ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

IBRX opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. ImmunityBio has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $22.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in ImmunityBio by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 680.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio (Get Rating)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunityBio (IBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.