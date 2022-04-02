The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CS. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a CHF 8.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of CS stock opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.41. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

