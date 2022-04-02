Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CHWY has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chewy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.55.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,046.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average of $56.75. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $97.74.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. Chewy’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $1,872,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,194,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

