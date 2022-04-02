SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SSU opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. SIGNA Sports United has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth $42,400,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth $823,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth $5,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

