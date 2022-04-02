CertiK (CTK) Price Reaches $1.60

CertiK (CTK) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00003431 BTC on popular exchanges. CertiK has a market cap of $116.52 million and approximately $24.74 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00050030 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,493.93 or 0.07494480 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,548.58 or 0.99846779 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00054751 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 72,840,310 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

