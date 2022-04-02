Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Trading Up 7.9%

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.94 and last traded at $81.37. Approximately 919 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 47,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.43.

TRNS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Transcat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $627.39 million, a P/E ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.17 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary J. Haseley bought 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.62 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $386,634.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Transcat by 30.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Transcat in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Transcat by 140.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

