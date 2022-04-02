Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Short Interest Update

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the February 28th total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

HOOK stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. Hookipa Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $60.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 65.28% and a negative net margin of 410.15%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOOK shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.93.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 15,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

