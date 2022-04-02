Short Interest in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Decreases By 17.1%

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 995,400 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the February 28th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 584,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TIMB opened at $15.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. TIM has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $15.61.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.0821 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.44%.

TIMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TIM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TIM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,397,000. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TIM by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 86,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of TIM by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 129,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 89,920 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TIM by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 50,652 shares during the period. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

