James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Shares Gap Down to $31.61

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.61, but opened at $30.58. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $30.38, with a volume of 531 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CLSA upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 119.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 19.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.